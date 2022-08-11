Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Richmond Race Advance

Excuse Daniel Suárez if he prefers to see a new ending to what seems like the same movie he's watched the last two weeks.

At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on July 31 and at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Sunday it appeared the Monterrey, Mexico native was in perfect position to win his second and maybe third races in 2022.

He dodged carnage and moved to third in overtime at Indy and at Michigan he led 33 of 200 laps and once again seemed ready to visit victory lane.