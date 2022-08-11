Thursday, Aug 11

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Richmond Race Advance

Excuse Daniel Suárez if he prefers to see a new ending to what seems like the same movie he's watched the last two weeks.

At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on July 31 and at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Sunday it appeared the Monterrey, Mexico native was in perfect position to win his second and maybe third races in 2022.

He dodged carnage and moved to third in overtime at Indy and at Michigan he led 33 of 200 laps and once again seemed ready to visit victory lane.

But tire problems on the final lap at Indy and an untimely caution after a green flag stop plus a cut tire on the final lap at Michigan ended both victory bids and left him with finishes of 28th and 25th.

Before Indy and Michigan, Suárez had posted four consecutive top-9s.

On Sunday he hopes for a better ending when the Cup Series visits the three-quarter mile, D-shaped oval at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Suárez will pilot the No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet on the track where he finished 16th on April 3.

Suárez knows his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaros are fast. With 13 races remaining in 2022 he's already set career highs in victories (1), top-fives (9) and laps led (236.)

A little luck in the final laps and he'll add to those totals.

USA Network will televise Sunday's race in Richmond at 3 p.m. EDT.

 
 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet

Do you get frustrated with the way the last two weeks have gone?

"You get mad for a bit and disappointed, but not frustrated. Our Chevrolets have been really fast. We were in position to win at Indy. We were second headed to the final lap and we had a cut tire.

"On Sunday, if the race had gone without a caution another lap, we would have been back up in the lead. It was just bad luck on the timing. If we keep running as well as we have the last two weeks luck will turn our way and we will be very happy."
 

Trackhouse Racing PR

