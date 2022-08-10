Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Richmond Raceway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT RICHMOND RACEWAY : Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Richmond Raceway (RR) this weekend. Bell finished inside the top five in both RR starts in 2020 and earlier this season he qualified ninth, led 63 laps and finished sixth.

In five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at RR, Bell has three wins, three top-five and four top-10 finishes. In addition, Bell has one pole position and has led a total of 457 laps. MICHIGAN RECAP: Bell qualified second at Michigan International Speedway in his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD. Bell took the lead after staying out at the competition caution propelling him to a stage one win. The No. 20 ran in the top five throughout stage two, finishing the stage in fourth. After making contact with Ross Chastain and the outside wall on lap 158, Bell came down pit road for repair several times. Bell finished the race 26th, seven laps down.

Rheem will host 55 guests at Richmond this weekend from the Water Heater Division’s Southeast Region. RHEEM’S 15 th ANNIVERSARY: The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor Rheem’s 15 th anniversary as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory in 2021 on the Daytona Road Course and his most recent win at Loudon.

The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor Rheem’s 15 anniversary as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory in 2021 on the Daytona Road Course and his most recent win at Loudon. JGR AT RICHMOND: JGR has claimed 18 NCS victories at Richmond. In 155 combined starts at the .526-mile oval, the organization has tallied 55 top-five finishes, 89 top-10s and 5,897 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won nine pole awards with an average start of 13.3 an average finish of 11.7.

JGR has claimed 18 NCS victories at Richmond. In 155 combined starts at the .526-mile oval, the organization has tallied 55 top-five finishes, 89 top-10s and 5,897 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won nine pole awards with an average start of 13.3 an average finish of 11.7. RACE INFO: The Federated Auto Parts 400 at RR begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 14, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I’m looking forward to carrying our speed into a great track for us. We’ve got some momentum from the past couple weeks and our Toyota Camry TRD was really good last time we were at Richmond.”

JGR PR