Petty GMS Race Recap: Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Petty GMS Race Recap: Michigan International Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Ferris Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 25th

FINISH: 14th

POINTS: 30th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Today's top 15 was definitely the medicine this team needed coming off of a series of challenging runs. We worked all race to continue to improve out Ferris Chevrolet and got a solid result today at Michigan. This finish provided us the momentum we need heading into Richmond next week.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 10th

FINISH: 8th

POINTS: 14th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: It was an up and down day for the FOCUSfactor Chevy. We had track position early and got up there towards the top five and just kind of got farther and farther back through the day a little bit.  Lost the handle a bit toward the back half of the top ten and thankfully we got that late yellow and were able to make some changes and get a good restart with about 37 laps to go and drive back up to a top 10 finish. So, solid day, had a decent car and just needed to do things a little bit cleaner, little bit smoother and I think we could have had a better finish."
 

Petty GMS PR

