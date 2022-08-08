Keselowski Earns 15th-Place Finish in Castrol Ford in Michigan

Brad Keselowski put his Castrol Ford Mustang at the front of the field midway through Sunday’s 400-mile race at Michigan, before a long green-flag run ended it with the No. 6 crossing the line 15th.

The Michigan native drove through the whole field over the course of the first two stages after starting 33rd. Varying pit strategies played out over the 200 miles as Keselowski took the first opportunity to pit under the competition caution at lap 20. He went on to finish 19th in the stage.

The second segment would begin with a green-flag run of 46 laps with Keselowski in sixth at the time of a yellow. Two additional yellows were displayed in the closing laps of the stage, as Keselowski lined up seventh, fourth and ultimately on the front row in second with seven to go. He went on to finish the stage fifth.

From there, just one yellow was displayed in the final run as he again played the long-pit strategy and was 11th at the time of the race’s final caution at lap 159, before going on to finish 15th.

Richmond Raceway hosts next weekend’s Cup race with coverage Sunday afternoon set for 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR