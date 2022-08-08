CHEVROLET NCS AT MICHIGAN: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

7th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

8th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

9th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

11th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1

12th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

13th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW MOBILITYSCIENCE CAMARO ZL1

14th TY DILLON, NO. 42 FERRIS CAMARO ZL1

17th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

18th AUSTIN HILL, NO. 33 BENNETT TRANSPORTATION CAMARO ZL1

19th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 SCHULTER SYSTEMS CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Bubba Wallace (Toyota)

3rd Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

4th Joey Logano (Ford)

5th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next Sunday, August 14, at Richmond Raceway with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on USA Network, the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 8th

"It was an up and down day for the FOCUSfactor Chevy. We had track position early and got up there towards the top five and just kind of got farther and farther back through the day a little bit. Lost the handle a bit toward the back half of the top ten and thankfully we got that late yellow and were able to make some changes and get a good restart with about 37 laps to go and drive back up to a top 10 finish. So, solid day, had a decent car and just needed to do things a little bit cleaner, little bit smoother and I think we could have had a better finish."

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 9th

“We just started super deep and played some strategy to get some track position back. We were too tight on the short run. Really too tight on the long run too, but the short runs hurt us a little bit more.

I’m happy to get the No. 48 Ally Chevy is back in the top-10. Can’t say enough about Greg (Ives) and the guys - we’ll keep digging as we close out the season.”

TEAM CHEVY RACE QUICK NOTES

Stage One:

· With a competition caution on lap 20, Tyler Reddick led Chevrolet in the second position in his No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Camaro ZL1. Varying pit strategies along pit road, crew chief Randall Burnett brought Reddick down pit road for fuel and an adjustment.

· Mid-pack chaos ensued on the restart, collecting the No. 47 Kroger Health/SweetLeaf Camaro ZL1 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Bringing his Chevrolet behind the wall, damage sustained ultimately ended the team’s day.

· Michigan native, Erik Jones, led Chevrolet to the end of Stage One in the third position.

· Team Chevy Stage One: Top-10

3rd Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1

6th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Advent Health Camaro ZL1

7th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

Stage Two:

· Taking the green for Stage Two, Ross Chastain took the lead in his No. 1 Advent Health Camaro ZL1.

· With green flag stops starting to cycle through, an uncontrolled tire during Chastain’s pit stop forced the team to return back to pit road to serve a pass through penalty.

· While the green flag stops continued, Erik Jones had cycled to the top position when a caution flew, allowing the team to pit under the caution.

· There was a strong showing by the bowtie brigade at the end of Stage Two, with six Chevrolet drivers taking the green/white checkered flag in the top-10.

· Team Chevy Stage Two: Top-10

2nd Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1

3rd Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

6th Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1

7th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Dow MobilityScience Camaro ZL1

8th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

9th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

Final Stage / Post-Race Notes:

· Kyle Larson (7th) led Chevrolet to three top-10 finishes at Michigan International Speedway, three drivers from two different Chevrolet teams represented in the top-10 of the final running order.

· With 23 NASCAR Cup Series races in the books, Chevrolet continues to lead in lead the series in wins (13), top-fives (54), top-10s (102), and stage wins (20).

GM PR