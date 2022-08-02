Chris Buescher | Michigan Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend format is on tap this weekend with practice split into two groups Saturday afternoon, immediately followed by group qualifying.

Buescher at Michigan International Speedway

Buescher will make his 12 th Cup start at MIS this weekend. He has a career-best sixth-place run back in 2017 and overall has a 20.5 average finish.

Last season he ran 15th, one of his three top-15s in his 11 starts.

, one of his three top-15s in his 11 starts. By way of the starting lineup metrics used during the COVID season (2020), Buescher started on the pole in the second race of a doubleheader that summer. Otherwise, he carries an average starting position of 19.8.

Buescher also made three NXS starts at MIS and finished top-10 in all three with a best finish of P4 in 2015.

Scott Graves at Michigan International Speedway

Graves will call his 12 th Cup race from Michigan where he has one career top-10 – a P8 finish with Ryan Newman back in 2019. He has a 20.2 average finish overall.

Graves has been to victory lane at MIS in the Xfinity Series, winning with Daniel Suarez in 2016 after starting sixth.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Michigan:

“Michigan is really fast and can get really spread out in terms of how the racing plays out. For everyone in our camp, it’s obviously a big weekend every year with Jack’s history at the track and in the area, as well as being in the backyard of Ford. We’re looking forward to the opportunity, and glad to carry the LeBron James Family Foundation on our No. 17 Ford this weekend and represent their great initiatives.”

Last Time Out

Buescher overcame an early fire and fought back from two laps down Sunday at the Indy road course to finish 10th in the Violet Defense Ford, his third-straight top-10 on a road course.

On the Car

RFK will highlight the LJFF and its work to uplift communities and create generational change with a special scheme on the No. 17 this weekend. The scheme spotlights LJFF and its I Promise program, which serves more than 1,600 students and their families with the fundamental resources, wraparound supports and family programming needed for success in academics and beyond. The detailed design on the No. 17 features the LJFF’s green and gold colors along with its signature crown logo, I Promise phrase, and ‘est. Akron’ as a nod to its hometown. The Foundation’s guiding philosophy, “We Are Family” also appears on the rear of the car, signifying its unique approach to community building.

RFK PR