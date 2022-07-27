2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Indy Advance

He followed COTA with another notable performance at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 12 when he logged a seventh-place finish in a race won by Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suárez.

Both Trackhouse Chevrolets shined again on the road course at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on July 3 with Chastain finishing fourth and Suárez fifth. With the exception of Suárez's finish at COTA due to mechanical issues, both Trackhouse entries have finished in the top-seven at all road courses this season.

He'll get to demonstrate those road racing skills again this weekend when he drives in Sunday's 200-mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With just five races remaining before the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs, and sitting second in the playoff standings, Chastain wants to build momentum and earn as many bonus points as possible for his championship bid.

It's been a stellar season already for Chastain who owns two wins, amassed 10 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes and led 474 laps.

But he knows there's room to improve.

As part of that preparation for Sunday, Chastain will once again drive the No. 92 Chevrolet for DGM Racing in the Xfinity Series on Saturday. He started second and led 14 laps before finishing 17th at COTA in the No. 92 on March 26.

NBC will broadcast Saturday's Xfinity race at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday's Cup race at 2:30 p.m. ET.