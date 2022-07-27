FedEx Racing Express Facts – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Express Notes

Pocono Recap: Hamlin turned in a race-winning performance last weekend at Pocono Raceway, but NASCAR disqualified the No. 11 team for an infraction found during post-race inspection.

Indy Notes: Hamlin led 27 laps in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Road Course last July. He was leading on a late-race restart before being spun from behind and ultimately finished 23rd. Prior to the series’ move to the road course last season, Hamlin posted five top-five finishes, eight top-10s, one pole award and 131 laps led in 15 career starts on the track’s 2.5-mile oval layout.

600th Start: This weekend’s race in Indianapolis marks Hamlin’s 600th NASCAR Cup Series start. He will become the 32nd driver to accomplish the feat. Through 599 starts, he has posted 48 career victories (tied for 16th-most all time), including three in the Daytona 500, three in the Southern 500 and a win in this year’s Coca-Cola 600. Hamlin has qualified for the playoffs in 16 of 17 seasons and advanced to the Championship 4 on four occasions (2014, 2019, 2020, 2021). He will join Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr. as the only active drivers to make 600 starts at NASCAR’s highest level.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Indianapolis Road Course

Races: 1

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 0

Top-10: 0

Laps Led: 27

Avg. Start: 14.0

Avg. Finish: 23.0

Hamlin Conversation – Indianapolis

What are your thoughts on the Indianapolis Road Course?

“I really liked the track last year, although I do personally prefer the oval at Indy a lot more just because of the tradition and prestige and what it meant as a crown jewel race on our schedule. They have done a great job with the road course though. It’s a fun layout to race on. I would have obviously liked it a lot more last year if the race ended up a little differently, but I’m looking forward to going back this weekend. As a manufacturer, we still have a fair amount of work to do on our road course program. We felt like we made some small gains at the last one, but we still have a long way to go to get where we need to be and where we’re capable of running.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course : For this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, the No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry TRD will carry IND on the b-post in recognition of the FedEx Express Indianapolis market consisting of the IND hub – the second-largest sorting facility in the worldwide FedEx Express system – as well as the IND Ramp and IND Ramp Terminal.

