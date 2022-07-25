Monday, Jul 25

Post-Race Report | Pocono Raceway

Post-Race Report | Pocono Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 30th

Stage 1 Finish: 18th

Stage 2 Finish: 25th

Finish: 21st

"We had a pretty decent day in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. I made an error during qualifying, but we knew we had good speed for the race. We fought power steering and a tight-handling car, but we made some good adjustments and had good pit strategy. We are looking forward to my home track next week, where I had one of my best Cup races to date."

 

- Justin Haley
 

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

Start: 22nd

Stage 1 Finish: 16th

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 24th

 

 

"Overall, we had a solid weekend at Pocono, starting with a really good qualifying effort in our No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1. We fought tight for the majority of the day, but we made some positive changes during our pit stops. We are continuing to move in the right direction and learn more together as a team."

 

- Noah Gragson

Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 4th

Stage 1 Finish: 3rd

Stage 2 Finish: 7th

Finish: 4th

“The Action Industries Chevy was was pretty good today. This is a racetrack we were really bad at last year honestly. We know where we're at right now as an organization – we're not where some of those other guys are right now, but we're getting closer. It’s tough when you don't quite have the speed and you have to almost drive harder to try to maximize it. I was proud of everybody on the team. We had good pitstops and executed well overall."

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 13th

Stage 1 Finish: 9th

Stage 2 Finish: 9th

Finish: 9th

 

 

"It was a low key, under-the-radar kind of day at Pocono in our AG1 Chevy. We just drove forward on the restarts and got to about 8th or 9th, which is where we knew we would be for the majority of the day. It’s not an ideal finish, but we have to keep pushing each other as a team."

 

 

- Daniel Hemric
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

Start: 21st

Stage 1 Finish: 14th

Stage 2 Finish: 8th

Finish: 11th

"Overall it was a solid day for us. I thought we could get a little bit better finish than we did, but our No. 10 Carnomaly Chevy got tight there at the end. It’s kind of a bummer to lose a top-10 finish, but at the end of the day, it was a good finish. That’s something we needed.”

 

 

- Landon Cassill

Kaulig Racing PR

