CHEVROLET NCS AT POCONO: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

4th Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

5th Daniel Suarez (Chevrolet)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next Sunday, July 31, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at 2:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBC, the NBCSports Gold App and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 3rd

A LITTLE BIT OF A SLOW START EARLY, BUT SLOWLY WORKED YOUR WAY UP. HOW MUCH OF A BATTLE WAS THAT?

“Yeah, definitely a bit of a battle for our NAPA team today. I’m pretty happy with third after that. I didn’t think we were all that good through the mid-portion of the race and I was struggling in traffic trying to get back up through there. We had some restarts go our way there towards the end and was able to get some spots back, which was nice. It was good to get a top-five, but certainly could be a little better.”

YOU SAID THAT YOU WANT TO FOCUS ON SOME OF THE TRACKS WHERE YOU FEEL LIKE YOU AREN’T YOUR BEST. THIS IS YOUR BEST FINISH HERE AT POCONO, WHAT DID YOU LEARN?

“I don’t know that I learned much of anything today, but just got fortunate there with the way the restarts and stuff went. I think we have room for improvement. We’ll go onto next week, try to build and be a little bit better.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 SHEETZ CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 4th

YOU GUYS WERE GOOD AT THE BEGINNING, MAYBE STRUGGLED A LITTLE THROUGH THE MIDDLE, AND GOOD AGAIN AT THE END. YOU MAXIMIZED YOUR DAY, DID IT FEEL LIKE THAT?

“Yeah, we definitely maximized our day in our No. 8 Sheetz Chevrolet that’s for sure. I think we only struggled a little bit at times in the race just with track position. It may look that way, but honestly our team did a good job and got better the further we went. If the cautions would have played out differently, I think we could have been in position at the end of the race.

All-in-all, we passed a lot of cars today and we did that well on the race track and on pit road. It was a great day for our team.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 5th

“It was a good day for our No. 99 CommScope Chevy team. I thought we had a top-five, top-10 car all day long. At the beginning, I thought we had a winning car. We made the right adjustments and all-in-all, it was a solid day all around for our team.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 7th

“I had one bad restart where I lost a bunch of positions and then you had to works s hard to get each position back.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 11th

YOUR FINISH DOESN’T REALLY TELL THE WHOLE STORY. YOU GUYS USED STRATEGY TO GET TO THE FRONT AND THEN HAD THE SPEED TO LEAD. WHERE DID IT GET AWAY FROM YOU?

“The mid part of the race we were really good and I was really happy with it. Just got tight at the end of the race. It cooled down a lot and we probably didn’t stay ahead of that enough. The FOCUS Factor Chevy was good. Frustrated. We had the speed, kind of all weekend, and then hacked up qualifying a little bit, had to start at the back and found our way back to the front and then just got behind. A good weekend in the fact we did have good speed. It’s been a minute since we’ve had that kind of speed and I was happy with that. It’s frustrating that we came home 11th. You want to come home better than that with a car like that. Just got behind. It was a big day. Dave (Elenz) was enjoying his time off today and Danny (Efland) was enjoying his time on the box today so we had a lot of different stuff going on. I don’t think that was any benefit to our situation, but a good day. We’ve got to keep pushing, got to keep going. We’ve got to win at the point so hopefully we can find ourselves in that spot.”

YOU MENTIONED THIS WAS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU TO WIN. LOOKING AHEAD, WHERE DO YOU THINK IT MIGHT BE POSSIBLE TO GET A WIN?

“I think Michigan is going to be a good one for us. I think similar things that work here will work there car wise. I look at Daytona, obviously, is going to be a shot for us again. Those are probably the two I’ve really got circled coming up. The short track stuff has been a bit of a struggle, road courses as well so those aren’t going to be our friend. So, Michigan and Daytona for sure. I hope we have a shot. Would love to get one in Michigan, that would be pretty cool.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 34th

“It was something that has been owed to me for a few months now. I’m proud of the effort by Trackhouse Racing and everybody on this No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevy. It’s week in and week out that we keep bringing fast Chevy Camaro’s. Everybody at Advent Health, Moose Fraternity and Jockey - to keep bringing bullets like that and keep bringing fast cars is a testament to everybody at Chevrolet.”

TEAM CHEVY RACE QUICK NOTES

Stage One:

· Kyle Larson powered his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to the lead on lap 13, pacing the field until the caution flew for Aric Almirola on lap 27.

· The 30-lap Stage One ended under the caution, giving Larson his third stage win of 2022.

· Five Chevrolet drivers made up the Stage One top-10:

1st Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

2nd Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

5th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 CommScope Camaro ZL1

7th Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1

8th William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1

Stage Two:

· Varying pit cycles in Stage One put Ross Chastain in the fourth position to lead Chevrolet to the start of Stage Two.

· Stage Two saw four cautions and eight lead changes, with Erik Jones leading the bowtie brigade in laps led with 11.

· Chastain took the checkered at the end of Stage Two in the second position, leading Chevrolet to six top-10 finishes in the Stage.

· Team Chevy Stage Two Top-10:

2nd Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1

4th Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1

7th William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1

8th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 CommScope Camaro ZL1

9th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

10th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

Final Stage / Post-Race Notes:

· Chase Elliott led Chevrolet to three top-five and four top-10 finishes at Pocono Raceway.

· Three drivers from three different Chevrolet teams were represented in the top-five of the final running order.

· With 21 NASCAR Cup Series races in the books, Chevrolet continues to lead in lead the series in wins (11), top-fives (52), top-10s (95), and stage wins (19).

GM PR