Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem/WATTS Toyota Camry TRD Preview - New Hampshire Motor Speedway

No. 20 Rheem/WATTS Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT LOUDON : Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in the No. 20 Rheem/WATTS Toyota Camry TRD on Sunday. Bell finished second last year at Loudon and was hunting down the leader when the race was shortened due to darkness.

Bell is three-for-three in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at Loudon. Bell finished first last year in the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), his win came on the heel of victories at Loudon in 2018 and 2019. FEATURED ON THE CAR: Watts, a part of Watts Water Technologies and a major Rheem supplier, will be featured on Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD this weekend at Loudon. Watts is a global leader of innovative water solutions for residential, industrial, municipal and commercial applications.

Watts, a part of Watts Water Technologies and a major Rheem supplier, will be featured on Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD this weekend at Loudon. Watts is a global leader of innovative water solutions for residential, industrial, municipal and commercial applications. RHEEM GUESTS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Rheem will host over 120 guests at NHMS this weekend, including those from Watts Regulator Company, RTP, API of New Hampshire and the Water Heater Division’s Atlantic Region.

Rheem will host over 120 guests at NHMS this weekend, including those from Watts Regulator Company, RTP, API of New Hampshire and the Water Heater Division’s Atlantic Region. ATLANTA RECAP: Qualifying was rained out at Atlanta, which lined up Bell in the 15 th position in the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD. Bell reported the handling was a little loose over stage one. In stage two, while running inside the top 10, a wreck unfolded ahead, and Bell got into the back of another car. Luckily the damage was not severe, and he was able to continue. Despite adjustments throughout the race the loose handling returned and caused Bell to spin out on the track with 25 to go. The tire came off the car on the stop and Bell got stuck on pit road, losing a lap to the field. Under a late race caution Bell was the “lucky dog” recipient and got back on the lead lap, crossing the finish line 19 th .

The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor Rheem’s 15 anniversary as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory. JOE GIBBS RACING AT LOUDON: JGR has claimed 11 NCS victories at Loudon. In 132 combined starts the organization has tallied 48 top-five finishes, 75 top-10s and 3,129 laps led. The championship-winning organization has 10 pole awards with an average start of 11.7 an average finish of 11.9.

JGR has claimed 11 NCS victories at Loudon. In 132 combined starts the organization has tallied 48 top-five finishes, 75 top-10s and 3,129 laps led. The championship-winning organization has 10 pole awards with an average start of 11.7 an average finish of 11.9. RACE INFO: The Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “With the Playoff picture being as tight as it is, every point matters. Loudon is a great track for us and we need a good showing. I’m ready to see what we can do this weekend.”

JGR PR