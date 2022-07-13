FedEx Racing Express Facts – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Ambetter 301

Date/Time: Sunday, July 17 / 3 p.m. ET

Distance: 301 laps / 318.46 miles

Track Length: 1.058 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Atlanta Recap: Hamlin finished 25th in last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After spending most of the day running inside the top 10, he found himself in the top five with less than 20 laps remaining. Unfortunately for the No. 11 team, Hamlin was involved in an accident on lap 246 and then another incident on the ensuing restart. The late-race misfortunates spoiled another promising run for the Chesterfield, Virginia native.

New Hampshire Notes: Hamlin is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. In addition to his three victories, he has six runner-up finishes at the 1.058-mile oval. His 9.6-average finishing position is best among active drivers. Hamlin’s Loudon resume also includes a NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in 2015 and top-five finishes in each of his five starts in the series.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: New Hampshire

Races: 28

Wins: 3

Poles: 0

Top-5: 11

Top-10: 17

Laps Led: 755

Avg. Start: 10.2

Avg. Finish: 9.6

Hamlin Conversation – New Hampshire

What do you expect going to New Hampshire with the Next Gen car?

“New Hampshire is a great track overall. I expect that we’ll be shifting quite a bit this weekend, so I’m not sure what that will entail for the race. I have always felt like oval racing was momentum based and that’s how it should be. But we’ll play within the rules we’re dealt and make the most of this weekend. Our FedEx team has been working very hard to make gains on tracks like this, so it will be good to see where we’re at now that we’re halfway through the season.”

FedEx Ground Along for the Ride at New Hampshire Motor Speedway : For this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the No. 11 FedEx Ground Toyota Camry TRD will carry NYME on the b-post in recognition of the District of the Year in the FedEx Ground Eastern region.

JGR PR