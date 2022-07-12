Martin Truex On the Track and Out on the Water

With Interstate Batteries being a founding partner of JGR dating back to its inception in 1992, what does it mean to have Interstate on your car at New Hampshire knowing what the company has meant to JGR all these years? “It means a lot to be able to drive the Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry TRD. I’ve been watching Interstate cars go around the racetrack about my whole life. Since JGR started, I’ve been watching NASCAR, and Interstate has been an iconic paint scheme in the series, so it’s an honor to drive for them. I’ve been working with them the last couple of years on appearances and other things. A lot of great people and hard-working people who have treated me well, and it’s exciting to have our first real race together.” It seems that JGR struggled a bit at the flat track in Phoenix in the spring but, made some pretty big gains at another flat track in St. Louis in June. What can you take away from those two races that you might be able to bring to New Hampshire, even though it’s a completely different track and it’s the first race there with the NextGen car? “I feel like you can take something from Phoenix and also from St. Louis as far as learning this new car and figuring out what it takes to get around these flatter, shorter tracks. It feels like we are getting closer. Loudon is obviously different, but generally if you have a good short-track package, you can kind of find the setup on all three of those tracks. We’re looking forward to big things in Loudon with our Interstate Batteries Camry.” What do you enjoy most about racing at New Hampshire and what is the biggest challenge there? “I think, for me, the coolest part of Loudon is that I’ve been going there for a long time. I got to watch my dad race there when I was growing up in the old Busch North Series. It’s one of those tracks that I really, really want to win at in the Cup Series. I’ve won in every other series I’ve raced there. Loudon was a big part of me growing up in racing and me being able to work my way up through the ranks. Winning there when I was 19 years old really set my career off, so that always makes it special to go back there.” TSC PR