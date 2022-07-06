Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 15.9 in 2022 in the NXS

Hemric has earned one top five, three top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 16.3 across six starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway

He has led 45 laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway "As we all went to Atlanta to run the reconfiguration for the first time back in the spring, all drivers and teams were presented with a challenge that none of us had really ever been faced with before. Very quickly, we all identified what type of racing it was going to be and had fast Kaulig Chevys. Now as we approach it for the second time, in the heat of the summer, we are kind of being presented with a different challenge and list of unknowns. Everyone at Kaulig Racing is continuing to work their tails off to try to move our program in the right direction. We are up for the challenge and ready to go have some fun in Hot-Lanta!" - Daniel Hemric on Atlanta Motor Speedway