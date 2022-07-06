2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Atlanta Advance

Wednesday, Jul 06

Ross Chastain finished second at the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.

If he can improve that performance by one position Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series races on the 1.5-mile oval, he'll pick up his third win of the 2022 season.

It won't be easy.

With its reconfiguration, Atlanta is more like a superspeedway on an intermediate track. Drafting plays a key role at Atlanta as Chastain learned in March when he started seventh and led 42 of the race's 325 laps.

The Alva, Florida native enters the weekend after a fourth-place finish Sunday at Road America in Wisconsin where teammate Daniel Suárez finished fifth, making it the second time Trackhouse Racing had both cars finish in the top-five.

Chastain is looking for his third win this season and Trackhouse Racing's fourth victory in the team's sophomore season. Only eight races remain before the start of the NASCAR Playoffs. Chastain is second in Playoff points. He owns two wins - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24, nine top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, along with 426 laps led.

Chastain will drive the Jockey® Made in America Collection paint scheme for the second time in 2022. Jockey made its debut with Trackhouse Racing and Chastain two weekends ago at Nashville Superspeedway where Chastain finished fifth. Suárez carried the Jockey livery on his No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at Road America last weekend, making Atlanta the third consecutive race with a Jockey car in the field.

Jockey International, the pioneer of comfort and quality in active, casual and underwear, and Trackhouse Racing announced the multi-race partnership earlier this year which includes races on both Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaros.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse is the first such team sponsorship in the 146-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership will be the launch of the brand’s new Made in America Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product; reshoring American manufacturing jobs; supporting families in local communities; and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers.

This weekend's race at Atlanta will have television coverage on USA Network will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m.
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Jockey Chevrolet

Any key learnings from the first Atlanta race that will have you better prepared for this weekend's race?

"It's full superspeedway style, think of Daytona and Talladega. We need our car to be very efficient in the air and the least amount of drag and still have grip, and not be too loose or tight. You're going to fight the handling at Atlanta because the corners are so much tighter than Daytona and Talladega. We don't really fight handling too much at those two tracks. Atlanta is a place you'll still need to handle well. Without practice at Atlanta, we need to handle good or we will be in trouble and we'll be swinging at it in the race if that's the case."

Several people have said the No. 1 team is the team to beat this year for the championship. What is that like? 

“Unbelievable. Showing up and having speed in the No. 1 car every weekend is incredible. Honestly though, it was harder for me to show up six years ago and race when my focus throughout the week was, do we have all of the sponsorship we need, do we have enough money to buy tires.

"Do we have an R07 motor or an SB2 motor, that was more of a challenge, and then try to go race on scuffs and development pit crews? Now, Trackhouse reminds me often to just drive the car and don’t worry about tires, don’t worry about the body build of the car, and what springs, just drive the car and that’s made it easier on me and lets me focus. I think we are a competing Cup team and we have your casual top-10 car every week and if you run in the top-10 and top-five enough, you’ll win races and put yourself in position.”

Trackhouse Racing PR

