Fr8 Auctions to Make Season Debut with McDowell

The last time Michael McDowell and Fr8Auctions.com/Brave Like Wyatt partnered, they finished off the longest race of the season with a top-10 finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Fr8Auctions.com, Brave Like Wyatt, McDowell and the No. 34 team are hoping to do even better.



McDowell is currently in the midst of a career year. He is heading to the new Atlanta configuration with seven top-10 and one third-place finish. Heading back to Atlanta, McDowell is optimistic about a good run with Fr8Auctions.com and Brave Like Wyatt on board.



"We ran well at the old Atlanta configuration and were running decent earlier in the season with the new one,” said McDowell. “Despite a finish that was not to our liking, we really learned a lot about how the track and the conditions changed as the race went on. It will be interesting to see what the track gives us this weekend, given the much warmer weather.”



Although no extra motivation is needed, McDowell always wants to run well at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for his partner and friends at Fr8Auctions.com.



"Atlanta is Marcus’s home race, and with him being the owner of Fr8 Auctions as well as many other employees being at the race track this weekend, we want to have a great result for everyone. He is an amazing partner to us, and I am proud to be able to support Fr8Auctions.com and Brave Like Wyatt this weekend.”



McDowell and his Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang will race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday, July 10th, at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA.



FRM PR