Post-Race Report | Road America

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet Start: 22nd Stage 1 Finish: 13th Stage 2 Finish: 27th Finish: 29th "Road America is a race track that I love. I loved the challenge of this weekend, and it was definitely that. We unloaded with decent short-run speed but the driver made too many mistakes in qualifying that set us back. The guys on this No. 11 AG1 team tried to come up with the best strategy possible, but unfortunately, we found ourselves behind the hornets nest and just got mixed up in other peoples’ issues, resulting in damage at the end of the race. I’m disappointed, but we will carry on to Atlanta next week." - Daniel Hemric