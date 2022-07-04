Monday, Jul 04

Post-Race Report | Road America

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Jul 04 89
Post-Race Report | Road America

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

Start: 21st

Stage 1 Finish: 34th

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 9th

Overall, it was a hard-fought day. We definitely didn't have the speed we wanted all weekend. We had some pit road trouble, but we fought hard to maximize everything we could. We just needed to be better overall. Despite everything, we had a solid day and finished in the top 10, which is about as good as I could ask for for the way the weekend was going.

 

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

Start: 34th

Stage 1 Finish: 9th

Stage 2 Finish: 6th

Finish: 25th

 

"We didn’t finish where we would have liked to at Road America, but we did have some great stage points. It was shaping up to be a solid day, but we had a pit road issue during a green-flag stop which set us back a bit. Overall, we learned quite a bit."

 

- Justin Haley

Henry 180
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Start: 38th

Stage 1 Finish: 9th

Stage 2 Finish: 24th

Finish: 6th

“It was a disappointing day. The speeding penalty just added a little bit of insult to injury, but we finished about where we should have. I’m proud of everybody on this No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions team. We've worked hard to try to make it better, but honestly, we just needed everything we could possibly get. It was okay for a lap or two, but the tires went away pretty quickly. Bruce (Schlicker) and everybody did what they could to try to make it better, but we just missed it.”

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 22nd

Stage 1 Finish: 13th

Stage 2 Finish: 27th

Finish: 29th

 

 

"Road America is a race track that I love. I loved the challenge of this weekend, and it was definitely that. We unloaded with decent short-run speed but the driver made too many mistakes in qualifying that set us back. The guys on this No. 11 AG1 team tried to come up with the best strategy possible, but unfortunately, we found ourselves behind the hornets nest and just got mixed up in other peoples’ issues, resulting in damage at the end of the race. I’m disappointed, but we will carry on to Atlanta next week."

 

 

- Daniel Hemric
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 20th

Stage 1 Finish: 27th

Stage 2 Finish: 29th

Finish: 32nd

"“Really frustrating end to our day with a wreck in front of us in the middle of the straightaway. It’s just hard to miss that kind of wreck. I always try to think of something I could have tried differently, but I didn’t know what was ahead of them. The track was blocked, and I had to slam on the brakes but couldn’t avoid it.”

 

 

- Landon Cassill

Kaulig Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« CHEVROLET NCS: Tyler Reddick Gets First Career NASCAR Cup Series Win at Road America RCR NCS Post Race Report: Road America »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.