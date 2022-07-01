Petty GMS Event Preview: Road America

- Dillon at Road America: Ty Dillon has competed in one NASCAR Cup Series event at Road America, posting a 26th-place result while driving a limited schedule for Gaunt Brothers Racing one season ago. The 30-year-old has also participated in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races (2014-2016), completing 100% of the laps and earning two top-12 finishes.

- Allegiant - Together We Fly™: Allegiant will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Road America. From America's favorite small cities to world-class destinations, Allegiant makes leisure travel affordable and convenient. With low-low fares, nonstop, all-jet service and premier travel partners, Allegiant provides a complete travel experience with great value and without all the hassle.

- Double Duty: To gain additional seat time for the Cup Series race, Dillon will drive the No. 6 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports during Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Elkhart Lake road course. This will mark Dillon's first Xfinity Series start of 2022.

- Meet Dillon: On Sunday, July 3 at 11:15 a.m. local time, Dillon will be at the Chevrolet display in the Road America Fan Zone. Stop by to meet the No. 42 driver, ask questions, and receive an autograph.

- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

- From the Drivers Seat: What are your thoughts heading into Road America? Will pulling double duty help you on the Cup side?

"At road courses, and especially this track that is over four miles, the more laps you can get to put yourself in a rhythm and get to know the track surface as much as possible is only going to help. And you give yourself the chance to run another race and have a shot at a win. I'm looking forward to the entire weekend. There is something about road course racing and NASCAR that makes me really happy and is a lot of fun for me personally."

What makes Road America a challenge? You ran the Cup Series race last season, so this will be your second year in a row at the track.

"Last year, I was able to run the race with Gaunt Brothers Racing and we didn't even have a crew chief for that race. It was just me and the car chief and we really just put enough together to give ourselves an opportunity. It wasn't a bad finish when you look at some of the cars that we beat. Road America is a challenge. It's a narrow track with a lot of different types of corners. There are three or four heavy braking corners, and then you have three or four flowy corners where you need to be able to use your momentum and be on the right line. It's very important to know where to place your car in the middle of these corners more than it is to being aggressive to getting out of the corners. It's a technique style track even though it's so big, which typically lends itself to being very fast."