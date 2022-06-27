Burton Finishes 25th at Nashville

After a long day – and night – of racing at Nashville Superspeedway Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang crossed the finish line of the lightning- and rain-delayed Ally 400 in 25th place.



Burton lined up 26th for the start of the 300-lap, 400-mile race on the 1.3-mile concrete oval. He was running 27th when a lightning strike brought the cars to pit road on Lap 41.



When racing resumed, he ran as high as 21st before ending the first 90-lap Stage in 23rd place.



Back under green, Burton broke into the top 20 just past the 100-lap mark and was running 19th when the caution flag flew for rain at Lap 119.



The skies cleared briefly, and Burton was running 22nd when lightning and then rain led to a caution flag at Lap 140 and eventually a red flag.



When other drivers ahead of him made pit stops just before racing resumed, Burton stayed on the track and moved to 10th for the restart.



He was able to hold most of the ground he gained by the team’s strategy move and ended the second Stage in 14th place.



For a time in the third segment of the race Burton ran among the top 15. As a round of green-flag pit stops kicked off at Lap 248, the DEX Imaging team elected to run long. Burton moved up to ninth place as other ahead of him made stops, but the caution flag that the team needed to make the strategy work flew one lap too late.



Just as Burton was making his stop, the caution flag flew for a loose wheel on the track and he was relegated to 26th place with 30 laps to go.



He was unable to recover from the setback and finished 25th.



Burton and the No. 21 team will return to Road America for the Kwik Trip 250 on July 3.

WBR PR