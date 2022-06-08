Ford Performance Racing School Mustang: Chase Briscoe Sonoma Advance

Last year was your first time racing at Sonoma and you were still new to Cup Series racing. How have you evolved as a driver since then and how will it help you this weekend? “Last year was tough. Sonoma is a super technical track, and the only experience I had there was in the ARCA West race the day before, so I didn’t have a whole lot to use to prepare. I think I’ve become more confident as a driver. Last year, I was trying really hard to learn how to race in the Cup Series while not messing up other drivers and I realized I had to get over that. I learned a lot more by getting up there and racing these guys to see what I could figure out from how they drive certain tracks. This season has been good so far. We got off a little after the Phoenix win, and COTA didn’t really go the way we wanted, but I’m excited to get to another road course and see how it goes. This car is much better on road courses than what we’ve had in the past and I think this is a chance for us to get another really good finish and maybe another win to secure our spot in the playoffs a little more than it is now.” Your team owner and former driver of the No. 14 was pretty good at Sonoma. Have you had a chance to talk with him about what you can do to run up front on Sunday? “Yeah, it seems like dirt racers have done pretty well at Sonoma in the past. I haven’t talk to Tony (Stewart) specifically about Sonoma, but I’ll be with him later this week and might have to pick his brain a little on what we can do. I think I understand the car a little better this time around, and knowing the track helps. So, I kind of know what I need to focus on and maybe he can help out with that.” TSC PR