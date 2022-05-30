Petty GMS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “A long night tonight. We had a decent FOCUSfactor Chevy and made the right calls to get us up front midway through the race, but got really loose on a set of tires and contact that put us in the wall. From there, we made adjustments and I thought we’d get a top 10 finish, but just not our night with late damage. Overall, a good top 15 finish and points day for us. This has been the biggest test for these cars so far and I think we all still have some learning to do. We’ll move on to Gateway next week.”