Brad Keselowski | Charlotte I Advance

Coca-Cola 600 – Sunday, May 29 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Group practice and single-car qualifying returns this weekend ahead of the Coke 600, as teams will practice for 15 minutes Saturday evening, immediately followed by qualifying, set for 7:45 p.m. ET from CMS.

Keselowski at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Keselowski makes his 13 th Coca-Cola 600 start and 23 rd overall at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. He has 10 top-10 finishes – five inside the top five – with two wins overall and a 13.5 average finish.

Coca-Cola 600 start and 23 overall at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. He has 10 top-10 finishes – five inside the top five – with two wins overall and a 13.5 average finish. Keselowski is the 2020 winner of the sport’s longest race, leading 21 laps after starting ninth. He also won on the oval back in 2013. In total he’s led 13 different Charlotte oval events for a total of 322.

Most recently, Keselowski finished 11 th in the 2021 running of the Coke 600.

in the 2021 running of the Coke 600. Keselowski has an average 15.3 starting position at CMS with one pole, which came in the 2011 Coke 600. Otherwise, he has eight starts inside the top-10 at Charlotte.

He also made a combined 25 additional starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series at CMS with a combined four wins – all Xfinity – in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Matt McCall at Charlotte Motor Speedway

McCall will be on the box for his 12 th Cup race from Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, and eighth Coca-Cola 600.

Cup race from Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, and eighth Coca-Cola 600. He has five top-10s at CMS with two results of fifth – the first of which came with Jamie McMurray in 2017, then another with Kurt Busch in 2020.

He and Busch ran seventh together in the 2020 Coke 600 for McCall’s best finish to date in the marquee event.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on the Coke 600:

“No other sport stops and recognizes Memorial Day the way our sport does each year, which makes me even more proud to be part of it. We’re honored to carry the name of Bert Hoyer on our Ford Mustang this weekend, and look forward to representing his family and friends in an honorable fashion. Our team is poised for a good run this weekend in what is our longest day of the year.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished ninth in the All-Star Race last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

On the Car

Kohler Generators returns to the No. 6 car for its fifth primary race of the season. They will serve as the anchor partner for the No. 6 team in 2022 and be the primary in 14 races. Kohler initially joined the RFK family in 2021 as a partner in eight events with the No. 6 team.

600 Miles of Remembrance

In what has become an annual tradition within the NASCAR community, the sport will come together to honor and remember the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom. Each car in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will display a fallen service member name on the windshield header of the car.

Keselowski and the No. 6 team will carry the name of Spc. Bert Hoyer, a member of the Army Reserve who lost his life on March 10, 2004, while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. A native of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, Hoyer was killed when an improvised explosive device hit his convoy in Baqubah, Iraq. He was 23.

Hoyer was a member of the 652nd Engineer Company, a position he held for more than two years. A 1999 graduate of Ellsworth High School, Hoyer is a recipient of both the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

RFK PR