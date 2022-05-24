Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Charlotte Advance

● Chase Briscoe makes his second Coca-Cola 600 start this Sunday at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). Briscoe finished 25th in the 2021 Coca-Cola 600. ● The No. 14 team will honor the memory of U.S. Army Sgt. Larry Robert (Bobby) Bowman, a North Carolina native, as part of NASCAR’s annual “600 Miles of Remembrance.” Sgt. Bowman, of Granite Falls, died April 13, 2007, when his vehicle struck a roadside improvised explosive device during a mission in Baghdad. He was serving his second tour in Iraq with the 513th Transportation Company, 57th Transportation Battalion, 593rd Corps Support Group as a heavy vehicle driver delivering food, water, fuel and other mission critical supplies. He was scheduled to return home just three months later. ● Briscoe will be back in the Mahindra Tractors-branded Ford Mustang for the longest race of the year. Mahindra Tractors, a brand of Houston-based Mahindra Ag North America and part of Mahindra Group’s Automotive and Farm Sector, is the No. 1-selling farm tractor company in the world, based on volumes across all company brands. Mahindra farm equipment is engineered to be easy to operate by first-time tractor or side-by-side owners, and heavy duty to tackle the tough jobs of rural living, farming and ranching. Steel-framed Mahindra tractors and side-by-sides are ideal for customers who demand performance, reliability and comfort at a great value. Mahindra dealers are independent, family-owned businesses located throughout the U.S. and Canada. ● In four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on the Charlotte oval, Briscoe has a best finish of sixth last May after starting second. While he’s still looking for his first win on the oval layout, he has visited Charlotte’s victory lane after scoring his first career Xfinity Series victory on the Roval in October 2018. ● In addition to his Xfinity Series experience at Charlotte, Briscoe also made one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance in 2017, when he started second and finished 11th in the N.C. Education Lottery 200. ● Briscoe is 14th in the driver championship with 13 of 36 races complete. He currently holds a spot in the 16-driver playoff field by virtue of his March 13 win at Phoenix Raceway.