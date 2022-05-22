CHEVY NCS AT TEXAS ALL-STAR : Post-Qualifying Notes

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

3rd WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

4th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

6th ROSS CHASTASIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

10th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD CAMARO ZL1

13th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

20th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kyle Busch (Toyota)

2nd Ryan Blaney (Ford)

3rd William Byron (Chevrolet)

4th Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

5th Kurt Busch (Toyota)

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL NASCAR ALL-STAR OPEN QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1

2nd DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1

3rd RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER/WISE CAMARO ZL1

4th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

6th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

7th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS/TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1

8th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 BUILT.COM CAMARO ZL1

11th LANDON CASSILL, NO. 77 SHELTON ENERGY SOLUTIONS CAMARO ZL1

12th TY DILLON, NO. 42 FERRIS CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL NASCAR ALL-STAR OPEN QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

2nd Daniel Suarez (Chevrolet)

3rd Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Chevrolet)

4th Erik Jones (Chevrolet)

5th Chris Buescher (Ford)

· Nine Chevrolet Camaro ZL1’s will take on the NASCAR All-Star Open for the chance to race their way into the 125-lap NASCAR All-Star Race.

· The starting lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Open was determined by a single-car, single-lap qualifying run. Chevrolet swept the top-four starting spots of the NASCAR All-Star Open, with Tyler Reddick to lead the field to the green from the pole position.

· Joining Reddick in the top-five of the NASCAR All-Star Open starting lineup includes: Daniel Suarez (2nd), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (3rd) and Erik Jones (4th).

· The starting lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Race was determined by a unique format introduced to the event. Qualifying was split up into two rounds, with round one utilizing a single-car, single-lap qualifying format with the top-eight fastest cars moving to the round two.

· Round two featured a three-round, elimination-style bracket, with pit crews playing a vital role in the battle for the pole. During each elimination round, pit crews performed a four-tire stop, with the driver then racing back to the start/finish line and the fastest advancing on until the polesitter is crowned.

· In Round One, William Byron topped the leaderboard of the 20-car NASCAR All-Star field. Also advancing to Round Two for the bowtie brigade included defending All-Star winner, Kyle Larson, and All-Star rookie, Ross Chastain.

· The Hendrick Motorsports pit crews for the No. 24 Camaro ZL1 and No. 5 Camaro ZL1 were fastest in their first stops to moved forward to the next round. Falling just short on the second stops for both teams in their respective stops, both cars were eliminated from the bracket.

· William Byron will lead Chevrolet in the NASCAR All-Star Race lineup from the third starting spot in his No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1. Kyle Larson, No, 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1, will join his Hendrick Motorsports’ teammate on the outside of row two. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1, will start sixth.

· FS1 will air tomorrow’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star action, starting with the All-Star Open at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the 125-lap All-Star Race at 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage of both events can also be found on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

GM PR