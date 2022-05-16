Kurt Busch Scores First Win in Toyota Camry Trd

Kurt Busch drove to his first win for Toyota and 23XI Racing at Kansas Speedway on Sunday evening. It is the second win for 23XI Racing. It was a stellar day for Toyota as all six Toyota Camry TRDs finished inside the top-10 – Kyle Busch (third), Denny Hamlin (fourth), Christopher Bell (fifth), Martin Truex Jr. (sixth) and Bubba Wallace (10th).

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Kansas Speedway

Race 13 of 36 – 400 miles, 267 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, KURT BUSCH

2nd, Kyle Larson*

3rd, KYLE BUSCH

4th, DENNY HAMLIN

5th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

6th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

10th, BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Can you tell me your emotions right now?

“It’s family. When we started this car number, I knew we had our work cut out for us. We just had to do simple things to work our way up. Heck, one of the simple things was just making final round in qualifying. We’ve been starting to do that. That leads you into other categories that help you think and get you into more detail about other things. I just thought all a long if we got up front it would be a whole new game of blocking the air, taking lanes away. Today, this Toyota Camry TRD was fast right off the truck. Stage one I was killer tight. I thought our day was going to be a long day, and I’m just so happy that the car reacted to the changes. Jordan Brand on the hood, that is our DNA at 23XI. Denny Hamlin, thank you. Monster Energy, everybody that is our partners. This is a big win for our team.”

How important was being able to move around today?

“I had my crew do something opposite on a green flag run and I asked them to help me at the end because there are certain check boxes that you can get away with. I knew with (Kyle) Larson – he tried a slide job earlier in the race and his weak spot was turn two. I’m like what – that’s where I’m going to take advantage of him and get the lead back and that is what we did with our Toyota.”

How close to flawless were you this weekend?

“This Next Gen car is far from it. You always have to work, no matter if you are in clean air, dirty air, good pit stops, bad pit stops, adjustments. It taught me a lot today and I’m glad that Kansas – I finally conquered this track. I’ve never won here in all of these years, and I finally get to see Pat Warren in Victory Lane.”

What does this win mean to this team?

“That’s the most gratifying part is to help these guys win. Billy Scott is a great crew chief and it’s a family here at 23XI. I love them.”

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Crunchy Cookie Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

What happened on that final restart?

“We were in control on that final restart and you want to win the race in that instance, and I felt like our M&M’s Crunchy Cookie Toyota Camry was good enough to do so, but (Kyle) Larson did a good job getting in my left rear in the right spot to drag me back going down the backstretch and I couldn’t retaliate to side draft going into (turn) three, so he beat us right there. Once he got clear it was over. We had a strong Camry. Thanks again to M&M’s, Interstate Batteries, Rowdy Energy, everybody that supports us.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How huge Kurt’s win is for 23XI?

“It’s huge. I’m so proud of Kurt (Busch) and Bubba (Wallace) as well. Bubba deserved to have a shot at a win today as well. It was so much better than that (tenth). Mistakes, and we are working on it, and that’s something I felt like I’ve let these guys down with is – pit road. It’s just part of it. It’s growing pains, but this is what this team is capable of. I’m happy for Kurt.”

What about your run today?

“Finally. It wasn’t a day – I mean we went to the back three times. I just never could get an opportunity to get up there and show the speed, but once I was there, I just couldn’t get past the aero side of it. We were all a freight train at the top, and that’s all I had. Our Sport Clips Camry was fast. We had to go to the back three times and that is not ideal, but I just want to think about the positives today.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How was your run today?

“These Camrys are obviously really, really good. I’m really happy to be at Joe Gibbs Racing. This was a long time coming. We’ve had a couple of these races where all of us have been really good, but every car was exceptional today. Our Rheem Camry was really good early, and then when we lost track position, we just kind of lost the balance on it. Whenever we got back up front, it wasn’t quite good enough for the win.”

