2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Kansas Advance

Ross Chastain has enjoyed a career year in 2022.

The 29-year-old Alva, Florida native has led 269 laps, finished in the top-three in half the races, and earned his and Trackhouse Racing's first two NASCAR Cup Series victories - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.

What he has yet to do in 2022 is take long time sponsor AdventHealth to victory lane with him.

Sunday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City might be the perfect time to check that box.