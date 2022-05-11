2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Kansas Advance

Before hitting the track in his No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro, Chastain will make slower laps around the 1.5-mile Kansas track.
"I'm excited for the AdventHealth track walk on Friday evening to benefit the AdventHealth Foundation," said Chastain. "It will be fun to talk with some fans and walk the track. I'm used to doing track walks at road courses, but at oval tracks, we take it for granted that we know the track. I know there's a bump in Turn 1 that changes every year, and I'm looking forward to seeing how much that has changed too."
AdventHealth is also sponsorsing Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, Heart of America 200. The name was selected through an internal employee contest.
After more than 600 submissions, Jeff Sluder, laboratory director at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Kansas, submitted the winning entry with Heart of America. Last week, Chastain visited Kansas Speedway to meet with AdventHealth representatives and unveiled the Heart of America 200 logo with Sluder.