Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Kansas Speedway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Bell at Kansas : Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Kansas Speedway this weekend in the No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Bell has earned two top-10 finishes in his preview four starts at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Kansas Speedway this weekend in the No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Bell has earned two top-10 finishes in his preview four starts at the 1.5-mile speedway. No Place Like Kansas: Bell earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victory at Kansas Speedway in 2017. The win came in just his fifth start in the series and makes Kansas a special track for Bell.

Bell earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victory at Kansas Speedway in 2017. The win came in just his fifth start in the series and makes Kansas a special track for Bell. Kansas NXS Stats: In addition to earning his first NXS win at Kansas, Bell also owns one pole, one top-five and one top-10 finish at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In addition to earning his first NXS win at Kansas, Bell also owns one pole, one top-five and one top-10 finish at the 1.5-mile speedway. Rheem’s 15 th Anniversary: The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor Rheem’s 15 th anniversary as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory.

The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor Rheem’s 15 anniversary as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory. Darlington Recap: Bell qualified his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD third at Darlington and really liked the balance on his car throughout stage one. The team made slight adjustments throughout the race and Bell cycled up to a lead a few laps during green flag stops in the final stage. An issue on a pit stop late in the race dropped him back in the field but he was able to avoid an accident on track and race his way forward to a sixth-place finish.

Bell qualified his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD third at Darlington and really liked the balance on his car throughout stage one. The team made slight adjustments throughout the race and Bell cycled up to a lead a few laps during green flag stops in the final stage. An issue on a pit stop late in the race dropped him back in the field but he was able to avoid an accident on track and race his way forward to a sixth-place finish. JGR AT KANSAS: In 107 combined starts at Kansas Speedway, JGR has earned seven NCS victories, 28 top-five finishes, 46 top-10s and 1,325 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won two pole awards with an average start of 12.4 an average finish of 15.3.

In 107 combined starts at Kansas Speedway, JGR has earned seven NCS victories, 28 top-five finishes, 46 top-10s and 1,325 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won two pole awards with an average start of 12.4 an average finish of 15.3. RACE INFO: The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I expect Kansas to be a lot like Vegas and Vegas was one of the best races we’ve had with the new car. I was fortunate enough to do the tire test at Kansas and the top was really fast and tire fall off was really relevant. I expect it to behave a lot like Vegas and we had a great race at Vegas so this should be another good one.”

JGR PR