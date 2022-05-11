Brad Keselowski | Kansas I Advance

NCS Race at Kansas – Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The weekend at Kansas features a practice session followed by group qualifying, where the top-10 fastest cars in group one will transfer to the final round and run for the pole.

Keselowski at Kansas Speedway

Keselowski makes his 25 th Cup start at Kansas on Sunday, one of 11 tracks he has multiple wins at. Keselowski won races at Kansas in 2011 and 2019, and has an overall average finish of 11.5.

Cup start at Kansas on Sunday, one of 11 tracks he has multiple wins at. Keselowski won races at Kansas in 2011 and 2019, and has an overall average finish of 11.5. Keselowski has three top fives in the last four races, including a P3 finish last spring. He finished second in the 2020 spring event, and fourth that fall.

His average qualifying effort at the 1.5-mile track stands as 9.5 with two career poles (2015, 2021).

Keselowski also made a combined 10 starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series with one win and five combined top-10s.

Matt McCall at Kansas Speedway

McCall will be on the box for his 15 th Cup race at Kansas this weekend. He has five top-10s at the track with a best finish of fourth (twice – 2019, 2021).

Cup race at Kansas this weekend. He has five top-10s at the track with a best finish of fourth (twice – 2019, 2021). McCall’s average qualifying position is 15.9 with five starts inside the top 10.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Kansas:

“Kansas is a really fast race track and it carries so much speed with how spread out the racing can be there. We’re thrilled to be running the King’s Hawaiian car for the first time, a brand we’re excited to partner with moving forward and one that will make for some fun content. Our goal is to get back on track and keep finding speed as we head into the weekend.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski blew a tire last Sunday at Darlington and was knocked out of the race early, finishing 34th.

On the Car

King’s Hawaiian will make its debut with RFK this weekend as the primary partner with the No. 6 team, the first of two races for the iconic bread brand. Known for its famous soft and fluffy dinner rolls, King’s Hawaiian has launched its newest product, the Original Hawaiian Sweet Preztel Slider Buns and Original Hawaiian Sweet Preztel Hamburger Buns. The new products – the perfect balance of sweet and salty, and irresistibly soft and fluffy – join the existing product portfolio featuring rolls, sliced bread, hamburger buns, hot dog buns, mini-subs and sliders.

