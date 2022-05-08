Sunday, May 08

CHEVY NCS AT DARLINGTON: Kyle Larson Mechanical Failure Quote

THE GUYS IN THE BOOTH WERE SAYING, WHEN YOU SPUN, THEY WONDERED IF MAYBE THAT HAD ANYTHING TO DO WITH WHAT HAPPENED HERE.

“I was thinking that, as well. With these cars, you don’t want to lock the tires up because you’ll get a flat and it really tears your car up. I definitely rolled backwards some. That was my concern with why we blew up, but they said that probably didn’t have anything to do with it.

 

Bummer. Our No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet was super good today, so that’s promising. I feel like maybe we hit on something here this weekend. I hate that we’re not going to get the finish that we deserve, but I’m proud of my team for the car they brought today.”

 

