Petty GMS Event Preview: Dover Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Dillon at Dover Motor Speedway:

- Dillon has competed in nine NASCAR Cup Series events at Dover Motor Speedway. In 2017, the North Carolina native led 27 laps in the final stages of the race, before crossing the finish line in the 14th position. Dillon has also participated in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races (two top-five and seven top-10s) and two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events (one top-10) at the Monster Mile.

- Run with the Best: ChevyLiners.com will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Dover, marking the fourth event this season that the grey and mustard colors of Chevrolet Accessories have adorned the No. 42 machine.

- About ChevyLiners.com: When it comes to floor protection for your Chevrolet, be sure to run with the best. For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they're constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning.

- From the Drivers Seat: What are your thoughts heading into Dover?

“I've had success and strong runs in the past at Dover. In my rookie season, I was leading inside 20 laps to go, so it's all about putting yourself in the right position at the end of the race. We had been running consistently inside the top-20 that day and I knew that if I got up front, I could have a shot. My crew chief at the time made a good strategy call for two tires, and myself and Jimmie Johnson battled there in the final laps. I know what it takes to lead at Dover even on older tires, so it's a matter of hitting the set up and be aggressive on our calls."

 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Jones at Dover Motor Speedway:

- Jones has competed in nine NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover Motor Speedway, posting one top-five and two top-10 results. The 25-year-old also has five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (one win and two top-10s) and one event in the Camping World Truck Series (third-place).

- Sharp Focus: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Dover. After a two week hiatus, the blue and green scheme returns to the No. 43 livery.

- Rearview Mirror: One week ago at Talladega Superspeedway, Jones led a season-high 25 laps, completed 183 of 188 laps inside the top-15, and took the white flag as the leader, before crossing the finish line in the sixth position. This marked Jones's third top-10 of the 2022 season.

- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

- From the Drivers Seat: What do you think this weekend at Dover will be like from the driver's seat?

“When I spent time in the sim recently in prep for Dover, I felt a lot of bouncing around and throttle time. And even looking at some previous races from this year, with the speed that we have carried at places, I've been surprised by that. The bouncing is obviously something that everyone is dealing with and finding the balance of performance and comfortability in the car is an ongoing struggle in this new car. It's going to be interesting to see how it goes and also what happens when the track rubbers up. It always seems to get worse with the bouncing once rubber lays down. Dover is going to be tough though. It's so up and down, hit or miss for me, but I'm looking forward to it. Also, I'm interested to see if we try to shift. It would be fun trying to grab fourth gear trying to get down the hill there."

