FedEx Racing Express Facts – Dover Motor Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: DuraMAX Drydene 400

Date/Time: Sunday, May 1 / 3 p.m. ET

Distance: 400 laps / 400 miles

Track Length: 1 mile

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Talladega Recap: The FedEx Racing team finished 18th in last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. For the first half of the race, Hamlin played it conservative to avoid potential trouble in the lead pack. As the laps counted down, the Chesterfield, Virginia ran inside the top 15 until a round of green-flag pit stops on lap 160. The No. 11 team vaulted Hamlin to the lead with a quick pit stop; however, crew chief Chris Gabehart immediately informed him to save fuel because he was going to be short on gas to the finish. Unfortunately for Hamlin, he eventually relinquished the lead and had to pit again for fuel with three laps remaining.

Dover Stats: Hamlin is a former winner at the Monster Mile after claiming a victory in August 2020. That day, he led 115 laps and made a late pass on teammate Martin Truex Jr. to secure the win. Most recently, he finished seventh when the NASCAR Cup Series visited the one-mile concrete oval last spring.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Dover Motor Speedway

Races: 31

Wins: 1

Poles: 0

Top-5: 6

Top-10: 14

Laps Led: 611

Avg. Start: 10.1

Avg. Finish: 16.3

Hamlin Conversation – Dover

Talk about going to Dover for the first time with the new car…

“It’s another week and another challenge being the first time we’re on a concrete track with this car. It will be interesting to see how the tire does and how the track takes rubber or if it even takes rubber like we hope. It’s a long race Sunday, so we’ll have our hands full trying to stay on top of it, but hopefully we will see the groove widen out and give us options as we go through the day.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Dover Motor Speedway : For this weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD will recognize the District 110 Orlando South team based in Lake Alfred, Florida. The team has achieved results and “Own Outstanding” by working together to deliver the Purple Promise during an uncertain time.

JGR PR