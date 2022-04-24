CHEVY NCS AT TALLADEGA: Daniel Hemric Accident Quote

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 16 MAJESTIC STEEL CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 56.

“We were up there mixing it up, pushing and getting a little more aggressive. That had nothing to do with us getting crashed. We were simply riding in the bottom lane. We had been flirting on temperatures the whole run. I was able to poke my nose in and out enough to cool it down. It definitely got probably 10 to 15 degrees hotter than it had been all race. I tried to make a valid effort there to get it halfway lower on the back straightaway to get clean air to the motor. I had a tone change in the engine. We didn’t lose power, so I assumed it was just myself getting my car in clean air. As soon as that thought crossed my mind, then I lost a cylinder and the engine blew up. I ran out of time to get my hand out. To slow down at such a rapid pace, the No. 3 (Austin Dillon) got into me and I was just trying to catch it from there on.

I hate it for everybody that got caught up in that. There were a couple of big hits it looked like; it felt like anyways. I’m disappointed, for sure. I’m super thankful for the opportunity with Kaulig Racing. Just not the way you want it to go.”

YOU TRIED TO CORRECT IT. WHAT IS IT LIKE JUST TRYING TO KEEP IT OFF THE BANKING?

“These cars, in general, are very, very sensitive to sitting back on the left rear. That’s just naturally the way all teams go about trying to make speed with them. I couldn’t get it off the left rear enough and it steered right. When that happens, you know whatever comes next is not going to be good. I’m glad everyone is OK.”