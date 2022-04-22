RCR Event Preview - Talladega Superspeedway

|
This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Talladega Superspeedway ... Creed will be making his first Talladega Superspeedway start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday afternoon. He was running inside the top 10 in the most recent Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 8 before mechanical issues derailed his solid run. Creed has three Truck Series starts at Talladega with a best finish of ninth-place (2019) and led at least one lap in every race (36 laps total). He is 15th in the Xfinity Series driver's standings, 54 points outside of the top 10.
CopsForKids ... The No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet will carry a special decal this weekend at Talladega to honor CopsForKids. The purpose of the organization is to establish and maintain positive relationships between the police and families with children in our local community. CopsForKids achieves this through giving time, love, and knowledge to set a positive example that empowers kids to be safe, respectful, and law-abiding citizens.
Special Guest at Talladega ... Sgt. Jeremy March, Founder of CopsForKids, will be a special guest of the No. 2 team this weekend at Talladega. A native of Mobile, Ala., Sgt. March has been serving his community for the past 24 years. He was inspired to start CopsForKids four years ago to establish and maintain positive relationships between law enforcement and families with children in the local community and has impacted hundreds of children through his outreach efforts and is a beloved member of the community. Affectionately known around town as the “Dancing Cop,” from his enthusiastic participation in community events, March spreads joy and inspires connection between police officers and the youth of Mobile.
About Whelen ... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.
SHELDON CREED QUOTES:
Tell us about the CopsForKids organization that is on your car this weekend.
“It’s really cool to honor the CopsForKids organization this weekend at Talladega and I’m looking forward to meeting Sgt. March. I feel like I learned a lot of what not to do back in February at Daytona and I think out teammates did as well and how we can work better together. I’m looking forward to taking what we learned at Daytona and applying it at Talladega. We can be there be there at the end and have a chance to win or get a good finish with our Whelen Chevrolet.”
There is no practice before qualifying and then the race at Talladega. Is that a big factor?
“I don’t think it really matters to not practice at Talladega. You could be a little free or a little tight your first run but you usually don’t change much anyways so it doesn’t really matter. It’s cool that Jeffrey Earnhardt is our teammate this weekend. More cars are only going to help us. It’s nothing but a positive to have another car out of our stable go to Talladega.”