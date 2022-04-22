RCR Event Preview - Talladega Superspeedway

This Week’s Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Richmond Raceway ... Hill will be making his second Talladega Superspeedway start in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition on Saturday afternoon. He scored two top-10 finishes in five Truck Series starts at Talladega. Hill scored a fourth-place finish in the most recent Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 8, his fourth top-five in eight starts this season. Hill has claimed top-five finishes on four different size tracks: Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville Speedway. Hill enters the Talladega event 10th in the series drivers standings. A look back at Daytona ... Hill scored his first-career Xfinity Series victory in February at Daytona International Speedway. The win came in his 16th start in the series and in his second start in the series at Daytona. His average running position was 5.10 – the best of any driver. He was one of just two drivers to run every lap inside the top 15. Hill led once covering the final 23 laps and clinched a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs with his victory. Dash 4 Cash ... Hill's fourth-place finish at Martinsville Speedway qualified him for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. This is the second time this season he has been eligible for the bonus. Should Hill win on Saturday afternoon, the Winston, Ga., driver will earn $100,000 from Xfinity. About Bennett Family of Companies ... McDonough, Ga.-based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 12 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company will use race experiences to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers for their organization in 2022. For more information, visit www.Drive4Bennett.com. AUSTIN HILL QUOTES: Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway appear very similar. What are some differences that you notice between those two tracks? “I think the one big difference between Daytona and Talladega is that Daytona is narrower. I feel like Talladega presents a lot more opportunities to see three and four-wide action whereas at Daytona you see a lot more two-wide. At Talladega you might see three and four-wide for a lot of laps. I also think Talladega is a little bit rougher right now than Daytona. There are more bumps at Talladega but Daytona is starting to get to that characteristic. I also think having a car at Talladega that can be more stable is important. You want to be trimmed out as much as you can but there’s also a price to pay if you’re trimmed out too much with the bumps and rough spots.” You are also competing for the Dash4Cash bonus this weekend at Talladega. “I think it’s going to be really cool to be able to run for the Dash4Cash. I think that brings more of an intensity level to the weekend so I think that’s going to be fun racing with those three guys and just try to position yourself in the right place at the end of the race to get the job done. The fact that we won at Daytona earlier this season in the Xfinity car and the Truck definitely gives me a lot of confidence going to Talladega. I feel like we have a chance at winning everywhere we go with our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet, but when we go to a superspeedway it seems like we have that little extra piece that a lot of other teams don’t have.