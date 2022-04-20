Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Talladega Advance

You had a great run at Daytona, but the tracks are fairly different, so how do you approach this weekend’s race? “I don’t think much changes from how we used to prepare for the superspeedway races. You know that anything can happen, so it’s important to be in the best position possible, but do we really know what that is? Sometimes it’s safer to be up front, sometimes you want to be in the back, out of the way. I think Daytona and Atlanta taught us a lot about how the NextGen handles in this type of racing, so you kind of know how the car is going to react in the pack or when you’re being pushed. We had some things we knew we had to look at but, overall, I think we should have a good run if we can just keep the car clean until the end.” It seems you’re driving with a lot more confidence this year. Was there a moment that it changed for you? “Yeah, I said earlier this year after the Phoenix win that I feel more like I belong in the Cup Series, and I think that as a lot to do with it. But I don’t know if there was one thing that changed it other than just experience. I’m here to win races and we work hard to make sure we put ourselves in position to do that. Races happen quickly and you have to make quick decisions. We know there are a few ways things could go when we make moves, but you can’t just hang back and stay out of trouble all the time. If I’ve got a chance to win or better my position, I have to take it. Sometimes it doesn’t work out and maybe you ruin someone else’s day, but it’s not on purpose. That’s never what I want and you hope that the other person understands, or is at least open to talking about it. You kind of know when you’re going to have to explain yourself and I have no problem doing that but, yeah, I definitely feel more confident in this position and all I can do is go out and do my best to put this team in position to win. We’re all really good drivers who are capable of winning and I feel more comfortable in my experience and knowing I’m capable, too.” RSC PR