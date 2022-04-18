David Ragan Returns to Rick Ware Racing at Talladega Superspeedway with Envision as Primary Sponsor

Looking to build on his strong showings in superspeedway races, David Ragan and RWR will reunite for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 24. Envision USA will join RWR as a new primary sponsorship partner on the No. 15 Ford Mustang

“Talladega has always been one of my favorite tracks," commented David Ragan. "After a strong run in Daytona, we have high expectations going into next week. The whole team at Envision and FR8 Auctions have supported my career for a long time and it will be a blast to represent them again.”



Envision, a Miami, Florida based company, has been a long time partner of Ragan's. Envision is an award-winning team of innovators that turn physical spaces into extraordinary, branded experiences. By being passionate about how people interact with their environments we help our clients create deeper connections with their audience through great design and seamless execution.



Also joining Ragan in his return to Talladega Superspeedway is FR8 Auctions, as an associate . FR8 Auctions, a fellow Georgia based company, offers the largest auction freight sales and the best auction service in the state of Georgia!



"I am excited to have David back behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford Mustang. When you think of superspeedway racing, David's name is one of the first that comes to mind. It will be a great race for both Envision and FR8 Auctions, where we hope to up front at the end of the race!" said team owner, Rick Ware.

Ragan came home with an 8th-place finish at the 2022 Daytona 500, his last superspeedway race, and looks to improve the result at Talladega.



Fast Notes:

* David Ragan’s relationship with FR8 dates back to 2016.

The Unadilla, GA native will make his 475th NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday.

Ragan won the 2013 Spring Talladega NASCAR Cup Series race in a Ford with Front Row Motorsports.



The GEICO 500 at Talladea Superspeedway is set for April 24, 2022. The 500-Mile race will air on NASCAR on FOX at 3:00pm ET. For more information on Rick Ware Racing, visit www.wareracing.com, or follow along on social media; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

FRM PR