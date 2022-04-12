2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Bristol Dirt Advance

This weekend marks the second year for the Cup Series car on the dirt surface at the famed Tennessee track. Last year, Chastain's race ended early after an accident 52 laps into the event.

Growing up with an asphalt track background, Chastain has very little experience on dirt. While the driver lacks dirt track experience with the exception of a lone 2019 Truck Series start at Eldora Speedway in which he finished 12th, and last year's Cup Series race Bristol dirt, he's working to improve his dirt racing ability by learning more about the dirt racing surface.

Chastain has spent time at Millbridge (N.C.) dirt track located in Salisbury, N.C. that is frequented by many in the industry of all ages for micro sprint races. With the help of Josh Wise, Chastain and teammate Daniel Suárez have made starts at the track in attempt to hone their dirt knowledge.