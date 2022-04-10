William Byron - Frontstretch Interview -- Martinsville Speedway

Q. Your crew got you the lead at the end of Stage 2. You did the rest all night long. You had to fend off a late-race restart, didn't place a wheel wrong all night long. How good does it feel to win at Martinsville?

WILLIAM BYRON: It feels awesome. I knew when that last caution came out we were probably -- I thought everyone behind us would pit, and luckily we stayed out. We were aggressive; we felt like we could refire on the tires and be okay, and you've got one of the most aggressive guys behind you in Logano. I knew -- I chattered the tires in 3 and 4 and kind of left the bottom open but was able to block my exits and get a good drive off.

This one is for my mom. This same weekend last year she had kind of a mini-stroke and was diagnosed with brain cancer. It means a lot to have her here, and it's been a crazy year, but she's doing great, and thanks, everybody, for the support. I kind of felt like she was riding in there with me. It's cool to have her here, and I'm definitely going to enjoy this one.

Q. She was definitely riding with you on the pit box all night long. A lot of smiles. What do you think that moment is going to be like when you see her in a minute?

WILLIAM BYRON: It's going to be awesome. I love my parents. They've been so supportive but also kind of let me grow up as I get older. Yeah, I've got a great support system. Thanks to all the fans for coming out. Great crowd. Always wanted to win at Martinsville. Got two clocks this weekend, so I'll enjoy that.

