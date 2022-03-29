Black’s Tire to Continue Gilliland Family Tradition

A historic NASCAR partner and participant, Black’s Tire is back with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and NASCAR Cup Series rookie, Todd Gilliland in 2022.



Black’s Tire will be the primary partner of Gilliland for two races as Gilliland makes the move up to the NASCAR Cup Series.



The famous Black’s Tire colors will adorn the No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Richmond Raceway and again at the Darlington Raceway in May. Black’s Tire has always been a supporter of the Gilliland family. David Gilliland donned the logos throughout his career in both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series before Black’s Tire moved to Todd and FRM in 2020. Black’s Tire has been with Todd Gilliland and FRM the past two seasons.



This season, Gilliland will bring a new dynamic scheme with him to the track that represents the new era of NASCAR, but also keeps the traditional colors and logos of Black’s Tire in NASCAR.



“We enjoy our partnership with Todd, the Gilliland family and Front Row Motorsports,” said Ricky Benton, Owner, Black’s Tire. “Todd’s move to the NASCAR Cup Series combined with the new car in the NASCAR Cup Series, has our customers and employees really excited for this season. We’re cheering for Todd and wishing him the best as he steps up in his racing career.”



Gilliland is proud to carry the Black’s Tire brand, knowing its history with his family and within NASCAR.



“It’s been really cool to represent Black’s Tire and their employees and customers the past few seasons,” said Gilliland. “I’m proud to bring them back into the NASCAR Cup Series this year and I want to represent them as best as possible. The customers of Black’s Tire are enthusiastic race fans who have a proud history in the sport. It’s an honor to carry that on and I hope to do them proud this year.”



Black’s Tire will also be an associate partner of Gilliland the No. 38 Ford Mustang team all season.



FRM PR