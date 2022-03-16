Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Atlanta Bound : Christopher Bell heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) to make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the 1.54-mile track this weekend. In the fall of 2021, Bell qualified fourth and finished eight at Atlanta.

Christopher Bell heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) to make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the 1.54-mile track this weekend. In the fall of 2021, Bell qualified fourth and finished eight at Atlanta. Atlanta History: In the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at AMS, Bell has one win, one pole, two top-five and two top-10 finishes. Bell also has one win, one top-five and one top-10 finish in two-career NASCAR Truck Series starts at AMS. The 2017 trip to victory lane jump started his NGOTS Championship run.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at AMS, Bell has one win, one pole, two top-five and two top-10 finishes. Bell also has one win, one top-five and one top-10 finish in two-career NASCAR Truck Series starts at AMS. The 2017 trip to victory lane jump started his NGOTS Championship run. Phoenix Recap: Bell qualified fourth at Phoenix Raceway and ran inside the top 10 throughout stage one. During stage two he spun out while battling the handling on his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD and had to pit for tires. The team spent the rest of the race trying to get back their lost laps and improve handling, Bell crossed the finish line 26 th at Phoenix.

Bell qualified fourth at Phoenix Raceway and ran inside the top 10 throughout stage one. During stage two he spun out while battling the handling on his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD and had to pit for tires. The team spent the rest of the race trying to get back their lost laps and improve handling, Bell crossed the finish line 26 at Phoenix. Joe Gibbs Racing at Atlanta: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 11 NCS victories at Atlanta. In 119 combined starts, the organization has tallied 11 wins, 41 top-five finishes, 58 top-10s and 2,793 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 14.8 an average finish of 14.1.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 11 NCS victories at Atlanta. In 119 combined starts, the organization has tallied 11 wins, 41 top-five finishes, 58 top-10s and 2,793 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 14.8 an average finish of 14.1. RACE INFO: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 20, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “We are heading to Atlanta blind with the new car and new track surface, none of our notes will apply. It is an intermediate track that is going to race like a superspeedway. We are going to go there and put our Daytona and Talladega hat on and see if we can make it to the end. The Toyota group has some notes from the test to look at so we’ll be using that a lot. The first practice will be interesting to see the grip level of the racetrack, especially with all three series there throughout the weekend.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 0 1 0 0 13.0 15.7

Bell’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 0 1 1 32 9.0 26.5

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 76 1 9 24 1 150 17.3 18.5

JGR PR