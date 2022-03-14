Petty GMS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Very proud of the effort that everyone on this Black Rifle Coffee Company team put forth today. This was one of our best weekends from start to finish and we are chipping away at the things that need improvement for our new Petty GMS team. Our No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fought a loose on entry, tight in the middle, loose on exit handling condition for most of the race, but Jerame (Donley, crew chief) kept making adjustments and hit on something towards the end. My pit crew was solid all day long, gaining positions when it mattered most. The call to come and take tires at the end definitely helped me go on attack during the final laps. To get our second top-15 finish is another building block and I’m looking forward to Atlanta next week.”