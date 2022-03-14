Petty GMS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Not the result we were looking for this weekend with our FOCUSfactor Chevrolet, but the Petty GMS team kept pushing. Our car was extremely tight for the entire race and it felt like something was off, because with every adjustment that Dave (Elenz, crew chief) made, it didn’t feel much different inside the car. Even with our brake issues and hitting the wall, we still managed to get a 25th-place finish out of the day. We will move on, head to Atlanta and look to tackle the new pavement. This team has a lot of speed and potential and we will keep putting in the work.”