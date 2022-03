How about all of the buzz about NASCAR this season?

“This is my 11th year in the sport. I've just tried to be a sponge and watch these guys that have been here well before me and have seen a lot of change. If I can go out on the track and make a splash, that's one thing. But off of the track I like to watch, listen and learn from the people who have been here before me. We're all in, especially Trackhouse, on getting new people involved in the sport with the different sponsors and big named people from outside of the sport. We've seen that with (UFC) Dana White's brand and (actress) Eva Longoria's brand. Trackhouse Racing and Justin Marks want to bring in like-minded people."