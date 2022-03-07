CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

2nd KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

3rd ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ACM AWARDS CAMARO ZL1

5th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1

7th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1

9th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

4th Kyle Busch (Toyota)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Phoenix Raceway with the Ruoff Mortgage 500 on Sunday, March 13, at 3:30 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Race Winner

ALEX, YOU HUNG THERE IN THE TOP-10 ALL RACE LONG. THAT CAR WAS COMING ON STRONG THE LAST 50 LAPS. WHAT GOT IT DONE? HOW ABOUT THAT STRATEGY TO TAKE RIGHT SIDES TO FINISH YOUR DAY, UP AGAINST YOUR TEAMMATE KYLE LARSON, BY THE WAY?

“I just can't thank Ally and Chevrolet, everybody from Hendrick Motorsports enough. This thing was so fast all day. Never had the track position we needed to show it.

“Man, what a call by Greg Ives (crew chief) and the guys to take two (tires) there. Obviously it paid off. Racing Kyle (Larson) is always fun. Got to race him for a couple wins. We've always raced each other super clean and super respectfully.

“Just can't say enough about these guys. It's been a pretty awful start to the year, so to come out here and get a win on a last restart deal is pretty special.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 2nd

TWO TIRES WAS THE WAY TO GO. HOW MUCH MORE DID YOU NEED TO GET OUT OF YOUR CAR?

“I was happy we made that call. It’s kind of what I wanted to do and when I heard them say we were taking two tires, I was pleased by it. The grip was surprising. I had good grip there on two tires. I just got a little too focused on side-drafting him into (turn) three. Maybe if I could play it back again, I would try and just get a better arc and angle into three because when I got in there next to him, I just got really tight and had to lift out of the throttle.

“Congrats to Alex (Bowman) and their team. They were really fast all day. We had our moments where we were good and we just fought really hard. I’m happy with the effort from our team and look forward to Phoenix (Raceway).

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ACM AWARDS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 3rd

YOU BATTLED THROUGH, WON A STAGE, LED A BUNCH OF LAPS AND ENDED UP THIRD.

“Yeah, it's dream come true. This is what all the work is for. This is why we train and try to build our whole lives and careers once we realize we can race at this level, is to have race cars like that. I couldn’t be more proud of Trackhouse, and thankful for Justin Marks and Chevrolet.

“To have the ACM’s on the car, be able to go over and hang out now tomorrow night is really cool. It took a lot of patience inside the car. It’s tough for me to not get too aggressive and a lot of neutral thinking. Josh Wise and a book by Trevor Moawad really helped me today. That’s progress.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 5th

“Yeah, you know we had a good run. Congrats to Alex (Bowman). You know we needed a good run. We’ve had a rough couple weeks. We’ve had speed everywhere, but just not the finishes. Thanks to Axalta, Chevrolet, Liberty University, everybody on this car. Great to get a top five, obviously we want a win and I felt like there were times in this race that we had potential, but we just have to clean up some of the little things. We’ve got to clean up some of those things on pit road and get a little better and I think we will have a shot to win.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BREZTRI CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 11th

“I’m proud of everyone on this BREZTRI AEROSPHERE ™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team for fighting hard all day long at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The racing was intense today, and even though we fell behind early with a on-track incident we never gave up. We thought strategically to save tires when we got behind, and the team made great calls in the pits today. We were loose in Stage 1 but ended up pretty decent in Stage 2. We were tight by the end of the day and couldn’t keep rotating after a couple of laps. I’m not sure if it was a heat thing, or what, but we really struggled in the air in traffic today. We made the best of the day and finished 11 th , so I am incredibly proud of everyone on the team for never giving up. It’s on to Phoenix Raceway to continue this West Coast swing.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 17th

“Overall, it was a pretty good day for us. We were able to repair the No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet from California, so to come away with a top 20, I think, is a win for us. We made some great gains, but there’s still some things we have to work on as a team to capitalize on the effort.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 16 SOUTH POINT CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 22nd

“We fought some adversity again this week with some brake issues and sustaining some damage to the nose of the car. That’s not how we drew it up, but I’m really proud of the effort everyone at Kaulig Racing made today. Sometimes 22nd feels like a win, and that’s what today felt like in this No. 16 South Point Camaro ZL1. “

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 92; Finished 37th

WHAT DID YOU SEE THERE, DANIEL?

“I haven’t seen the replay yet, so I’m not sure what happened. I do know that the No. 14 (Chase Briscoe) clipped me in the right rear. The reason why, I don’t know.

“I don’t know what to say. He got loose and he clipped me. He didn’t do it intentionally, but it was unfortunate.”

Chevrolet PR