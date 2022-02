Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Our goal today was to race smart and push hard when we needed to in order to get to the finish. I am really proud of these Black Rifle Coffee Company guys because we accomplished what we wanted; to get in position late in the race and have a shot at a good finish. An 11th-place finish is a great start for this No. 42 Petty GMS team and we are looking forward to Fontana and the rest of the season.”