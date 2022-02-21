CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

10th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

11th TY DILLON, NO. 42 BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY CAMARO ZL1

12th DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 16 HERITAGE POOL SUPPLY GROUP CAMARO ZL1

14th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 BUILT.COM CAMARO ZL1

15th LANDON CASSILL, NO. 77 FOX NATION CAMARO ZL1

18th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 TOOTSIES ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Auto Club Speedway with the Wise Power 400 on Sunday, February 27, at 3:30 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

TY DILLON, NO. 42 BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 11th

YOU GUYS CAME CLOSE TO A TOP-10, BUT BROUGHT YOUR CAR HOME IN ONE PIECE AND A SOLID FINISH. HOW WAS THIS FOR A START TO YOUR SEASON?

“Yes, that was our goal today. Race smart and race when we needed to in order to get to the finish. I am really proud of these guys because we accomplished what we wanted; to get in position late in the race and have a shot at a good finish. It’s a great start for this team and we are looking forward to Fontana and the rest of the season.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 TOOTSIES ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 18th

“Our day was O.K. We had a fast No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevy, we just got behind there with the speeding penalty. The No. 42 (Ty Dillon) kind of pushed me to the grass and then we had a loose wheel. It wasn’t a clean day, but we’ll move onto Auto Club (Speedway).”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / IRISH SPRING CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 28th

“We put ourselves in the perfect position really for us to come down to leading the Daytona 500 with five laps to go. All and all, our No. 47 Kroger/Irish Spring Camaro just got pushed in the wrong spot. We did everything we could today to put ourselves in the right position. We’ve got to be happy about that and move on.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 190; Finished 32nd

“It’s disappointing. I had a run there on the No. 4 (Kevin Harvick). I didn’t realize how close he was to the No. 17 (Chris Buescher). I got to him right as he was getting to him and it got him out of shape. I hate that I did that. It’s so hard to see in front of him, especially on the straightaway like that.”

“I didn’t realize how close he was to him and it just got him all jacked up. I hate that it ended our day, as well as a bunch of others. Our No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy was fast and hopefully we can see a Chevy win here with Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.) out front.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1- Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 152; Finished 35th

“We had a really fast 3CHI Chevrolet all week and felt really good after our team worked hard to make adjustments during today’s race. We had a part break which caused me to spin and wreck on the frontstretch. With the shortage of parts for these new cars, that definitely puts more work on my team and that’s tough. I’m looking forward to getting to the west coast and improving our performance. The entire RCR team and everyone at ECR worked really hard to make these cars fast.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 63; Finished 38th

“It looked like the bottom lane was pushing well; nice, balanced and controlled. The outside lane was getting a little squirrely the last lap or so. I noticed that, but there’s nothing you can really do. You’re just trying to push your guy out front. It was (Martin) Truex Jr. in front of me and Kyle Busch. We were doing a good job of kind of managing that gap on the bottom. I think the No. 21 (Harrison Burton) just got loose, slid down the track and I slid to the inside wall. There was nothing we could really do. I think we were definitely going to finish in the top-five in that Stage. Our No. 24 Axalta Camaro seemed really fast. It’s disappointing, but we’ll go onto California (Auto Club Speedway) and we’ll be fast there.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ADVENT HEALTH CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 63; Finished 40th

TALK ABOUT WHAT YOU SAW THERE.

“They were just wrecking and I saw a car upside down. Just wrong place, wrong time for our No. 1 Advent Health Chevrolet. Bummer.”

HOW CAREFUL DO YOU THINK EVERYONE WAS BEING? BRAD KESELOWSKI HAD A STRONG PUSH THERE AND IT JUST DIDN’T WORK.

“Yeah, everybody I was around was pretty calm. I saw the tandem up front. Everything looked fine. I was blind to what happened, so I don’t really know what went wrong.”

Chevrolet PR