Petty GMS Event Preview: Daytona 500

- Daytona Winner: Jones is looking to continue his success on the high banks of Daytona. The Michigan native has collected two checkered flags at the Florida superspeedway - one points-paying event in 2018 and one exhibition race in 2020.
- Focusing Forward: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for the Daytona 500. The No. 43 machine will sport FOCUSfactor's blue and green colors for a total of 26 races during the 2022 Cup Series season.
- Cup Series Debut: Crew chief Dave Elenz will make his Cup Series regular season debut this Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Elenz, a veteran crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, collected 15 victories during his seven years on top of the box at JR Motorsports.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Drivers Seat: "Once you've won at Daytona, like I have in the summer race, you know you can do it and you have the confidence that you can get the job done there. Everyone wants to win the Daytona 500 though. It's a race that ranks up there with every other milestone race in motorsports. I have the confidence, but it will be different this season with the new car. We aren't sure how this car is going to race, draft, or what it's going to do in certain situations. It will be a blank notebook for a lot of guys, including myself and our Petty GMS team, but it's still a stock car at Daytona so there will be things you can apply."