Ethos Car Care Partners with Ty Dillon and Petty GMS

Ethos Car Care, a leader in its industry, will ride along with Ty Dillon and Petty GMS as an associate sponsor when the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway. Ethos Car Care will be featured on Dillon’s No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Camaro ZL1 at both the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum and the Daytona 500.

While the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is an unknown, Dillon has always wheeled around Daytona International Speedway with relative ease. The Welcome, N.C., native has often found himself at the front of the field at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, nearly visiting victory lane during the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season when he hustled to sixth and fourth-place finishes in the two races at Daytona.

Ethos Car Care was founded with the simple goal of making professional detailing results quicker and easier than ever before. Their products are lab-tested, American made and created by professionals. Ethos Car Care products are superior because they come from decades of experience of the company’s founder, Tim Coats, detailing in the real world. He took this hard-earned experience and combined it with state-of-the-art chemistry to make products that produce results you truly must see to believe.

Ethos Car Care is proud to partner with Petty GMS, a newly formed team that brought together two storied organizations. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher has built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated over 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series.

“NASCAR indexes well with our brand and is a natural fit as we expand our presence. Race fans are brand-loyal and passionate, so we are excited be a part of these two season-opening events as we make our entry into the racing world,” Ethos Car Care founder, Tim Coats, said. “Ty Dillon and the Petty GMS organization are the perfect partners to help us achieve our desired goal of elevated brand awareness and educating consumers on the many benefits of using Ethos Car Care products.”

“I’m excited to have Ethos Car Care riding on our No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet for the Clash and Daytona 500,” said Dillon. “The Ethos Car Care products are not only created with high-end quality ingredients, but they are made right here in the United States. Tim (Coats) has built a business from experience and mixed it with science to create a line of products everyone can use on their vehicles.”

Please visit www.EthosCarCare.com to learn more about how innovative car care products can further enhance your love for motorsports.

Petty GMS Racing PR