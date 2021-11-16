Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Launches with Robust Rebranding Strategy

Roush Fenway Racing announced today a robust rebranding strategy that will see the organization change its official name to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (going by RFK Racing). The team unveiled a new branding campaign and all new marks at a media luncheon at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday. The branding includes a new organizational logo structure, as well as a rebranding of the team’s iconic No. 6 mark.

“We are excited about this next chapter in our team’s history,” said team president Steve Newmark. “For our whole team, it has been vitally important to spend time and energy around this process to capture the right message about who we are as we move forward as an organization.”

For the rebranding, the team enlisted the services of the award-winning marketing firm RARE Design, who has handled rebranding for several major league stick and ball sports, as well as the NASCAR league rebranding. RARE conducted interviews with over 40 Roush Fenway employees, ranging from drivers, owners, board members and executives to crew members and shop employees with years of service ranging from a few months to 35-plus years. In addition, the change to the No. 6 Cup imagery is the first in two decades, signifying the team’s launch into a new era of success and performance.

“After all of the interviews and evaluation of our legacy, what stood out was that our ownership group represents three fundamental pillars, and each will contribute to our success going forward,” said Newmark.

“The heritage and innovation of Jack Roush, the championship swagger of Fenway Sports Group and the passion for racing of Brad Keselowski are what merges together to create RFK Racing,” added Newmark. “These principles form and drive the fundamentals of our team and the new brand, as we lay out the roadmap that will lead us into the future.”

“Today’s announcement is more than a fancy new logo,” said Keselowski. “It’s an acknowledgment to our heritage, a renewed commitment to our people and a stake in the ground that says we are here to operate top-tier race teams in the sport of NASCAR for decades to come. I’m thrilled to be a part of this next chapter with Jack Roush and John Henry.”

RFK Racing will field two NASCAR Cup teams in 2022, with NASCAR and perennial Cup contender Brad Keselowski taking part ownership in the team, while piloting the team’s No. 6 Ford Mustang. Chris Buescher returns to pilot the No. 17 Ford. The team announced earlier this month that veteran crew chief Matt McCall will call the shots for Keselowski and the No. 6 Team.

Scott Graves will lead the No. 17 team and Buescher in 2022. The duo of Buescher and Graves combined to win the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and were paired together again with five races remaining in the 2021 season, scoring three finishes of 12th or better, including a pair of top 10s and a third-place finish at the Charlotte ROVAL.

RFK PR