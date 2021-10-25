Tuesday, Oct 26

Newman’s Promising Day Dampened by Late Race Spin

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Oct 25 84
Newman’s Promising Day Dampened by Late Race Spin NK Photography Photo

After seeing some early speed a week ago in Texas, Ryan Newman and the No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang looked to improve upon their 31st place starting position at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Newman had worked his way inside the top-20 after the competition caution on lap 20 of the race, but a pit stop late in the stage would relegate Newman to a 29th place finish in stage one, one lap down. Over the next 80 laps, the No. 6 Violet Defense team would work their way up to 21st, but would fall another lap down with a caution-free stage two.

The team worked tirelessly during the day with a bevy of adjustments, but unfortunately the No. 6 would go for a spin with just under 50 laps remaining in the Hollywood Casino 400, putting him another lap down. Newman would complete the remainder of the race in 27th.

The No. 6 team is back next weekend at Martinsville Speedway, where short track action Sunday is set for 2 p.m. ET on NBC. It can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Buescher Rebounds for Top-12 Finish in Kansas Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Martinsville Advance »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.