Newman’s Promising Day Dampened by Late Race Spin

After seeing some early speed a week ago in Texas, Ryan Newman and the No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang looked to improve upon their 31st place starting position at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Newman had worked his way inside the top-20 after the competition caution on lap 20 of the race, but a pit stop late in the stage would relegate Newman to a 29th place finish in stage one, one lap down. Over the next 80 laps, the No. 6 Violet Defense team would work their way up to 21st, but would fall another lap down with a caution-free stage two.

The team worked tirelessly during the day with a bevy of adjustments, but unfortunately the No. 6 would go for a spin with just under 50 laps remaining in the Hollywood Casino 400, putting him another lap down. Newman would complete the remainder of the race in 27th.

The No. 6 team is back next weekend at Martinsville Speedway, where short track action Sunday is set for 2 p.m. ET on NBC. It can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR