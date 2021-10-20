PALA Casino Sponsors in the NASCAR Cup Series during Championship Weekend

On November 7th, Live Fast Motorsports and Pala Casino Resort and Spa join forces on NASCAR’S Championship Weekend.

Pala Casino Spa Resort is Southern California’s entertainment capital with live entertainment nightly, national headliner and tribute concerts, three state-of-the-art entertainment venues, as well as exciting Las-Vegas style slots and table games.

“We couldn’t be more proud to have Pala join Live Fast Motorsports on NASCAR’s Championship Weekend. Having a partner like Pala continue as a great sponsor of our sport is a huge honor for us and the entire industry. We can’t wait to see the #78 in the Pala colors out there for our final week of our first season in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Matt Tifft said of the partnership.

"It is very exciting to return as a car sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series," said Coley McAvoy, spokesperson for Pala. "We are very pleased to be supporting the No. 78 car and team, Live Fast Motorsports."

