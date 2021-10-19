StarCom Racing to Partner with Chariton Valley and Creek Enterprise for the Hollywood Casino 400

StarCom Racing will be partnering with Chariton Valley and Creek Enterprise, LLC for the Hollywood Casino 400 this Sunday October 24th at Kansas Speedway. Chariton Valley will be highlighting their SHOELACE Business Communications Solutions on the #00, which is an advanced HPBX system integrated with your business network and staff to provide superior HD call quality, video conferencing and mobile phone applications that tie your business with customers.

Kirby J. Underberg, President and CEO of Chariton Valley, stated, “Creek Enterprise is assisting Chariton Valley in our growth trajectory. As our construction partner, they help us bring fiber to businesses through their quality fiber installation. We thank Creek for the generous opportunity to be a part of this weekend’s NASCAR race and to feature SHOELACE Business Communications Solutions, Chariton Valley’s Hosted PBX service, on their sponsored race car.”

The SHOELACE Business Communications Solutions ties together your business needs by offering feature-rich solutions, low up-front costs, and a seamless platform. With SHOELACE Unified Communications Hosted PBX, Chariton Valley is delivering a best-in-class phone system that allows you to buy only what you need. In conclusion, they take care of all the details – phones, equipment, installation, training, and ongoing service – so you can focus on your business.

Jason Derby, President of Creek Enterprise, stated, "It is our pleasure to partner with Chariton Valley, Missouri's premier communications provider for nearly 70 years, during this weekend's NASCAR event at the Kansas Speedway. As a strategic customer of ours, we are jointly working to expand Chariton Valley's fiber presence while also sharing the news of their high-quality Hosted PBX service, SHOELACE. SHOELACE is an excellent solution to seamlessly integrate your business voice, video conferencing, and mobile phone environments."

Starcom Racing PR